UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Change Fate Of Marginalised Section Of Society: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:25 PM

Govt to change fate of marginalised section of society: MNA

Member of National Assembly Sardar Mian Zubair on Friday said the government was determined to change fate of marginalised section of the country and introduced a number of incentives in the budget 2021-22 to provide relief to people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly Sardar Mian Zubair on Friday said the government was determined to change fate of marginalised section of the country and introduced a number of incentives in the budget 2021-22 to provide relief to people.

While sharing reaction on the budget, he said it happened for the first time that every citizen of the country was offered up to Rs. 500,000 as interest-free business loan through the budget, adding that earlier, it was offered with the ratio of six percent followed by few conditions.

Similarly, farmers were pledged to receive Rs. 1,50,000 interest free loan for crop cultivation.

He said PM Imran Khan had a vision to provide employment to every youth which constituted 65 percent of overall population.

He said government already had fixed target to increase growth rate further up to seven percent, from existing 4.5 percent, which had never been witnessed in the past.

He said all out efforts were being made to improve exports. He said a 'transformational plan' was framed for food security to get self reliance in foods production.

Sardar Zubair termed increase in agricultural production was need of time, adding that it was priority of the incumbent government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan National Assembly Exports Business Budget All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Geneva Police to Deploy Snipers in La Grange Park ..

3 minutes ago

UK Police Arrest 7 People in Cornwall Near Locatio ..

3 minutes ago

Ex Chairman HSATI terms federal budget balanced, p ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow sounds alarm over virus surge

3 minutes ago

US FDA to Allow Distribution of 10Mln J&J Vaccines ..

3 minutes ago

UK, Philippines Want Action on Climate Change Ahea ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.