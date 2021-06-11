Govt to change fate of marginalised section of society: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly Sardar Mian Zubair on Friday said the government was determined to change fate of marginalised section of the country and introduced a number of incentives in the budget 2021-22 to provide relief to people.

While sharing reaction on the budget, he said it happened for the first time that every citizen of the country was offered up to Rs. 500,000 as interest-free business loan through the budget, adding that earlier, it was offered with the ratio of six percent followed by few conditions.

Similarly, farmers were pledged to receive Rs. 1,50,000 interest free loan for crop cultivation.

He said PM Imran Khan had a vision to provide employment to every youth which constituted 65 percent of overall population.

He said government already had fixed target to increase growth rate further up to seven percent, from existing 4.5 percent, which had never been witnessed in the past.

He said all out efforts were being made to improve exports. He said a 'transformational plan' was framed for food security to get self reliance in foods production.

Sardar Zubair termed increase in agricultural production was need of time, adding that it was priority of the incumbent government.