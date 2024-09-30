Govt To Chase Down Terrorists, Welcome Those Surrender: CM Bugti
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the state would welcome those who shun the path of violence and surrender, however, those killing innocent unarmed people would be chased down till they are taken to task.
Addressing a press conference along with Adeela Baloch and her father, the chief minister hailed her joining of mainstream, saying, that the state would always welcome those who wanted to become the responsible citizens and oppose anti-state elements.
He said that the state would fulfill its responsibility to protect the innocent lives dealing terrorists with iron hands.
CM Bugti warned the miscreants creating law and order not to compel government for closing the door of negotiation and launching major operations.
Expressing government resolve, he said maintaining the law and order and security is not a difficult task as it will take no time to eliminate the terrorists from this land.
However, he noted “government does not believe in launching military operations because it will cause a mass migration and unease for a large number of patriotic Baloch.
He said smart kinetic intelligence based operations are being conducted to curb terrorism, targeting those taking innocent lives under the garb of Baloch rights and furthering the foreign agenda.
Government is well aware of the false propaganda furthered by the foreign funded terrorists, he said urging youth not to become part of these elements and continue their education for securing best future.
The chief minister emphasized the parents to take the responsibility of supervision of their children and inform the government and its institutions timely in case they are disconnected with their children as terrorists were attracting the youth to bring them in their camps in mountains.
“A large number of youth including educated boys and girls are reportedly in the control of such miscreants who allured them of bright future and comfortable life here after,” he added.
Sarfraz Bugti called the youth to become part of the mainstream and don’t be allured by false propaganda of terrorists and foreign elements created for their nefarious designs.
He said the government is providing best free education opportunities to the youth at the top universities of the world whereas the terrorists are giving arms in their hands.
Condemning the ghastly killing of labourers in Panjgur he said “It is not the Baloch traditions to kill innocent workers, saying that if the battle is to kill the Barbers than terrorists would rather end the war.
“They (terrorists) are coward enough to fight the valiant forces and taking lives of unarmed civilian to take their revenge.
Replying to a question, the CM said in fight against terrorism both military and civil forces and leadership laid down their lives. Many civilian and armed officers and official rendered unprecedented sacrifices to protect the mother land, Bugti said.
However he said the policies of the government would bring the tangible changes in near future.
APP/umr-ask
