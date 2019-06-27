Govt to collect additional taxes of Rs 516 bln, not Rs 1500 billion: Hammad Azhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Thursday said it was incorrect to say that additional burden of Rs 1500 billion of taxes was imposed in the budget for next fiscal year as the actual additional taxes were Rs 516 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Thursday said it was incorrect to say that additional burden of Rs 1500 billion of taxes was imposed in the budget for next fiscal year as the actual additional taxes were Rs 516 billion.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the remaining taxes would be collected through withdrawal of subsidies, rationalization of exemptions and revival of taxes that were not collected due to different reasons in the past.

The government had set a revenue collection target of Rs 5.5 billion for the upcoming financial year 2019-20.

He told about steps taken for broadening of tax base, saying PTI government integrated the database of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in 10 months and now data of 55 million persons was available on portals of NADRA and FBR and anybody could see his own data. He said benami rules were implemented and the government secured data of 152,000 offshore accounts under OECD.

He said the valuation rates for property were rationalized to bring them closer to market rates. Shortcomings in the Customs Department were removed to overcome the problem of undervaluation and overvaluation.

He said under the Free Trade Agreement, FBR was getting real time data for exports from China � the biggest trading partner of Pakistan.

The Minister said the government was gradually moving away from collection of withholding taxes and had reduced duties and taxes on thousands of industrial inputs. In this budget too, either duties were ended or reduced to three percent on 1650 industrial inputs.

The minister said in 2011-13, FBR failed to implement its reform programme but this time it would again go for revamping with $ 400 million from the World Bank and benchmarks with tangible performance based targets would be set. He said the accurate figure of internal and external borrowing of this year was Rs 2400 billion and opposition should stick to facts and should not say that Rs 7000 billion was borrowed if it wanted serious dialogue on economy.

He said the government reduced current account deficit by 30 percent, foreign exchange reserves were stable. Economy was moving towards stabilization and the economic slowdown was temporary as happened to the previous governments, he added.

He said powers were taken away from FBR to attach accounts and withdraw millions of rupees from accounts of taxpayers besides it could not raid houses and businesses without permission from their top officer. He said it was right that there was backlog of audit reports and this practice should be stopped.

Data integration of Federal Board of Revenue, implementation of benami rules, information on OECD offshore accounts and improved market evaluation would help collect taxes, he added.

He said that salaried class would pay less tax than they were paying during the governments of Pakistan Muslim League(N) and Peoples Party except for the year 2018-19 as now those earning upto Rs 100,000 per month would pay Rs 2500 instead of Rs 5000 per year as they were paying in 10 years of last two governments.

He said the sales tax on sugar was increased from 11 percent to 17 percent which would have an impact of Rs 3.5 per programme.

He said the PMLN government in its last year reduced income tax but it was getting more from income taxpayers in its first four years.

On ending distinction between filer and non-filer on transactions of more than Rs five million for property, he said the government took the step to create a conducive environment for industries and businesses.

Hammad Azhar said market exchange rate did not mean free float but meant that the government would keep an eye on market fundamentals and did not allow depletion of foreign exchange reserves from a certain level.

The minister said many road projects would be undertaken in South Punjab including Indus Highway connecting Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan and MM Alam Road connecting eight districts from Multan and Bahawalpur to Lodhran.

Hammad said it was wrong to say that the budget of education was reduced as development expenditure of Higher Education Commission was hiked by 35 percent and Rs 14 billion was allocated for knowledge economy, data connectivity and information technology in research institutes and universities.

The minister pointed out that the last government gave a figure of Rs 11 billion on paper for health projects without carrying out any feasibility and for political point scoring. While their government handed over Rs six billion to provinces for immunization programme and federal health programme was increased from Rs eight billion to Rs 13 billion.

He said it was good that Sindh collected Rs 100 billion in taxes, adding it was easy to collect service taxes in Sindh as it had port and headquarters of banks and insurance companies.

The revenue collection effort of Sindh and federal government was incomparable as FBR would have to collect Rs 5.5 billion taxes.

The minister announced honorarium of three basic pays for employees of National Assembly, Senate, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan International Airlines, Post Office, Associated Press of Pakistan, Capital Development Authority, Special Branch, Police, Dispensary, NADRA and Bank who performed duties during budget.

Speaking during debate on cut motions, PMLN legislator Shahid Khaqan Abbasi objected to increase in tax collection to Rs 5.5 trillion. He was of the view that the country's loans would continue to rise due to gap in expenditure and revenue.

Giving more powers to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and harassment of taxpayers would not increase revenue as the business community and investors had lost their confidence which needed to be rebuilt, he noted.

He said problem of every Pakistan was inflation and price hike and the previous government was not responsible for the current economic situation and the government needed to find solutions.

Hina Rabbani Khar of Peoples Party said Afghanistan was an important country in the region and the entire world and its stability was vital for Pakistan and other neighbours.

She said the country's economy was being damaged and the loss was irretrievable, adding burden of taxes would make life miserable for the people.

She said richest companies were given subsidies of Rs 20 billion, Rs 20 billion were given to stock brokers while taxes of Rs 50 billion was imposed on the salaried class.

MNA Khurram Dastgir said the devaluation of Pakistani rupee had shaken the confidence of businesses and markets.

Even after devaluation, the country's exports were coming down and would adversely affect imports of machinery and prices of fertilizers and petroleum products, he added.

He said the nation was still not informed about the conditions imposed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) and people were left at the mercy of speculators.

PPP members in their speeches continued to demand issuance of production orders of members of National Assembly from Waziristan.

Mustafa Mehmood of Peoples Party called for creation of the province of South Punjab, adding the parliamentary committee on creation of provinces had not done any work.

Ayesha Ghous Pasha of Pakistan Muslim League(N) said the role of Federal Board of Revenue was important as if it would not work, then the economy would not move forward.