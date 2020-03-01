Govt to compensate farmers whose crops destroyed due to hail storm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government would pay compensation to farmers whose crops were destroyed by recent hail storms in Kabirwala and Rajanpur.

According to secretary agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed, a total of 1096 farmers in Kabirwala and 3862 farmers in Rajanpur would be provided compensation in line with crops insurance programme.

The farmers would be given Rs 8450 per acre.

Wasif, in a statement issued here, added that agriculture department teams were conducting surveys in Chichawatni and after assessment, the farmers would be given assistance.

He informed that crops insurance range had been increased to 18 districts in the province.

He observed that the farmers faced huge losses due to hail storms but the government was committed to offer them maximum relief.