Govt to compensate growers losses, says Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik paid visit to flood affected areas and said that the government would compensate the losses of growers.

He said that help of growers would be made through 'Insaf assistance Programme' and added that insaf assistance programme process would commence within a week.

He said that wheat and strawberry crops were damaged due to the flood.

MPA Malik Saleem Labar and DC Aamer Khattak was also present.

DC said that survey of affected revenue circles has been started and a comprehensive report would be sent to government soon.

MPA Malik Saleem Labar said that he was stood with people of his constituency during this testing period. He said that district administration was conducing survey despite corona virus pandemic.

Labar said that he would talk to Punjab Chief Minister for getting relief for flood victims.