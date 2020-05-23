Govt to compensate with all affected families: Ijaz Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ijaz Shah Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of PIA plane crash in Karachi in which many precious lives had been lost.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would compensate with all affected people in the sad incident.

He said a transparent inquiry would be held on the tragedy and all relevant people would be included in the investigation.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ruling in the country and it would investigate the incident in transparent manner, adding it had already made an inquiry commission report public about the wheat and sugar crisis.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to give patience to the affected families and grant courage to bear this irreparable loss of their loved ones lives with equanimity.