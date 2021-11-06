Govt to complete 17 roads this year: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi, Sindh government Spokesman and Advisor to CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the provincial government will complete 17 roads included in the mega project this year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh government Spokesman and Advisor to CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the provincial government will complete 17 roads included in the mega project this year.

"Roads are being constructed on priority basis to save the people from suffering," he said while visiting various development works in West and Keamari districts here on Saturday.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Chief Engineer Khalid Masroor and other concerned officers also accompanied him.

The Administrator Karachi said that the road work of State Avenue and Walika Road would be completed soon. Walika Road is being constructed at a cost of Rs.

720 million while after construction on Walika Road, 3-3 lanes will be available for vehicles.

He said that in the past this road was not motorable but now the Sindh government is constructing this road, adding that the construction will increase business activity.

"The industrialists and residents had complained about the dilapidated condition of the roads, so the construction of this road has met the long standing demand," he addedBarrister Murtaza Wahab said that the government has come up with a plan which includes construction of 15 different roads Site area.

Under the same mega project, Walika Road is being constructed today which will be completed soon and will be available to the citizens.