Govt To Complete 5-year Constitutional Term: Rasheed Ahmad

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Govt to complete 5-year constitutional term: Rasheed Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has reiterated the government would complete its five year constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a reception here Sunday, the minister said that Imran Khan would bring out the nation of economic crisis and steer the country on road of progress and prosperity.

The minister said that the people would witness visible change in interior ministry within 100 days. NADRA, Immigration, FIA, Passport and other departments were for the service of people, he added.

He said NADRA would issue daily 100,000 Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and first time CNIC of every person would be issued free of cost.

He said NADRA offices would be opened in all tehsils across the country. He said ID cards and passports would be sent in all over the world together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said all unnecessary police check-posts have been removed in the Federal capital for the convenience of the general public. Regarding the opposition long march towards Islamabad, the minister said they were ready for their welcome.

