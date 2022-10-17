UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete All CPEC Projects Without Delay: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Govt to complete all CPEC projects without delay: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that the incumbent government was committed to complete all the projects being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) without any delay.

The minister gave this assurance to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who called on him here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual cooperation on energy and electricity projects especially those being executed under the umbrella of CPEC.

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that the main objective of the CPEC was to promote the industrial sector in Pakistan.

He said that China's cooperation to make Special Economic Zones (SEZs), a success was commendable and Pakistan would continue its efforts to complete the Zones.

Professor Iqbal further added that on the directions of the Prime Minister, the work on the electricity transmission lines in Gwadar was going on fast track and would be completed in time.

"The supply of electricity to Gwadar will start from Iran in December this year and from National Grid in March next year," said the minister while assuring the Chinese envoy that the incumbent government is committed to complete the CPEC projects without any delay and added that self-reliance in the energy sector will stabilize the economy.

Professor Iqbal said that Balochistan's prosperity is connected with the development of Gwadar and the incumbent government will complete all projects under CPEC in Gwadar.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the government especially, minister for planning and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Electricity Ahsan Iqbal Iran China CPEC Gwadar March December National University All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

55 minutes ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

1 hour ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

1 hour ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.