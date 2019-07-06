UrduPoint.com
Govt To Complete All Developmental Projects On Priority Basis: Chief Minister

Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa Mahmood Khan has that the provincial government would complete all the developmental schemes on priority basis and after its completion new era of development would be started.

He said that the period of development will be started after completion of different developmental schemes mentioned in budget 2019-20 in the province.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government presented a people- friendly and historic budget that would strengthen the economic system of the province and would change the life standers of people.

Talking with different delegations here Saturday at Chief Minister House, the CM said that central and provincial government of PTI is well aware about the problems of people and would resolved them on priority basis.

He said that the government is taking measure to resolve the long lasting issues of people and facilitate them at their door step that would bring prosperity among them.

He said that developmental works has been started in tribal districts that would change the life standard of tribal like people living in other parts of the country and address their sense of deprivation.

Mahmood Khan urged people to ignore the negative propaganda of rivals and support government in its policies to develop county.

