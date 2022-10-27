Govt to complete constitutional tenure, next election to be held in 2023: Khurram Dastgir

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said that incumbent government will complete its constitutional tenure and next election would be conducted in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said that incumbent government will complete its constitutional tenure and next election would be conducted in 2023.

The coalition government will continue its work without any pressure of long march, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Arshad Sharif, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), had played role in sending him to Dubai and Kenya.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, never tried to stop freedom of expression but the PTI's last regime had done a lot against the freedom of expression.

In reply to a question about cipher issue, he said it was the matter of national security. About narrative of conspiracy promoted by Imran Khan, he said PTI Chairman is playing politics to create unrest in the country.

Dastgir said that coalition government will take all possible measures to control law and order situation in the country. He said the PTI had desired to sabotage peace in the Federal capital through long march and warned that action would be taken for violating law and order situation in the federal capital.