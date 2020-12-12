Govt to complete constitutional tenure: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said the current government will complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference before leaving the charge as the Railways Minister at the Pakistan Railways Mayo Garden here on Friday night, he said that parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were gathering for "Sunday Market", adding that the government would not interfere in their activity.

Sheikh Rashid said that no clash was expected on Sunday in the provincial capital, however, whosoever will cross the red line, would not be spared.

He said that serious threats had been received for the PDM public gathering so the government would never allow any body to play with lives of innocent people.

He said the leadership of the PDM was saying that they would not talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan then they should tell whom they wanted to talk? "These parties once again want to loot the country," he said.

The minister added these looters wanted to spread coronavirus among innocent poor children of the country whereas their own children were staying in bomb proof bankers.

The minister said that he would take over the charge of the interior ministry on Monday.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said that he had come here to thank the railways employees for their cooperation.

To another question, he said that every politician was under threat now a days.

The minister said that he would try to strengthen all religious parties regardless of any affiliation,as they were custodian of islam.

Sheikh Rashid said he would visit every media house himself after taking charge of the interior ministry.