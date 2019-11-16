Govt to complete constitutional term, says Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) ::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that every conspiracy for political instability in the country will fail and the government will complete its constitutional term till 2023.

During a meeting with MPA Hanif Pitafi at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said the government has not compromised on supremacy of the constitution and the law in the past and will not do so in future.

He said Punjab governments is taking historic steps for provision of basic facilities including health and education to the people, and relief was given to masses in every field.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said while reposing confidence in the policies of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), the people had given them mandate of governance in the general election 2018. He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are taking measures to put the country on the path of speedy development and prosperity of people due to which stock market is now crossing as highest as 37,000 points, while foreign investors are also coming to Pakistan." Sarwar said some political opponents could not digest such developments, and every day, they made new plan to destabilize Pakistan, adding the people of Pakistan stand by the government.

The Governor said that political opponents of the government should wait till next general election instead of wasting their own and people's time because only the public vote will decide the fate of a political party.

He also strongly condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and Israeli aggression in Palestine and massacre there. It has been over 100 days of curfew in occupied valley but India could not suppress the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom. Israel and India must realize that guns and bullets could not silence the freedom movement, he added.

He said that Israel and India are killing people at large scale in Palestine and Occupied Kashmir respectively but the United Nations Organization (UNO) and other international institutions concerned are keeping mum over it, and if this situation continued to prevail, the world would urge for peace.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said every Pakistani supports Palestinian and Kashimri brethren and their freedom movements will succeed.