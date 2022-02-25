UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete Constitutional Term, Says Zain Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi said that the government would complete its constitutional term despite all the conspiracies and motions against it by the opposition

While addressing various functions during his visit of different union councils of the constituency here on Friday, he said that the nation was aware of the corruption of opposition. He said that the opposition parties were coming together on a one-point agenda to save their corruption only.

He said that different conspiracies have been initiated against the PTI led government since it came into power adding that the opposition would be disappointed again.

"How many times did the dates of the long march changed? Has any opposition parliamentarian resigned till date" he questioned.

Zain Qureshi maintained that the government would defeat all moves of the opposition. The government will complete its constitutional term. He said that the government was aware of the problems being faced by the people and would soon overcome the problems.

He said that government was paying special focus on welfare of the masses and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose, he added.

The federal parliamentary secretary on finance said that the government was striving hard to ensure early completion of the ongoing development projects. The opposition wants to obstruct development projects by making noise, he maintained.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the elections 2023 on the bases of its performance and public friendly policies. Zain said that he was in touch with the people of the constituency and added that special efforts were being made for development projects in the constituency.

Earlier, he visited the residences of various deceased persons in the constituency where he offered Fateha and condoled with the families of the deceased people.

He also listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the spot.

