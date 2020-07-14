Govt to complete delayed projects on priority: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday hit out at the opposition for their negative propaganda over Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Peshawar and reaffirmed her government's commitment for completing ongoing all delayed projects on priority.

Talking to a Private news channel, she criticized PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb is doing false propaganda regarding BRT project and she expressed satisfaction over quality work of BRT and its transparent speedy completion.

She said BRT project is now its final stages and Prime Minister Imran Khan has already issued special directives for its early completion of the BRT Peshawar according as per required standards, adding, it was just delayed due to its designs and other constructive issues which is a normal.

Kanwal Shauzab said Imran Khan's government was the only one which is committed to complete massive development projects while other parties were totally failed to do anything to serve the people.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) did nothing for the development of Karachi and other cities, she mentioned.

Corrupt two parties of PML-N and PPP should also inform the public about the projects completed by them during their tenure. Other parties have almost nothing to show for their performance in government, she added.

Replying a Question related to water shortage in Capital city, she said the government would overcome the difficulty of citizens and all ongoing development works in Federal capital would be done on priority including water issues , uplift of markets, and industrial areas.

She said government has approved multi-billion rupees Ghazi-Barotha Water Supply Scheme to cater for the pressing need of the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and Planning minister Asad Umer was reviewing the situation in meetings for its timely completion.

Kanwal said the PTI government was effectively working for betterment and development of the country and was determined to complete all welfare projects timely.

She said the previous two governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz had appointed fake degree holders and inexperienced corrupt persons but incumbent government was ensuring transparency in all government affairs.