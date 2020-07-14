UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Delayed Projects On Priority: Kanwal Shauzab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Govt to complete delayed projects on priority: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday hit out at the opposition for their negative propaganda over Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Peshawar and reaffirmed her government's commitment for completing ongoing all delayed projects on priority.

Talking to a Private news channel, she criticized PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb is doing false propaganda regarding BRT project and she expressed satisfaction over quality work of BRT and its transparent speedy completion.

She said BRT project is now its final stages and Prime Minister Imran Khan has already issued special directives for its early completion of the BRT Peshawar according as per required standards, adding, it was just delayed due to its designs and other constructive issues which is a normal.

Kanwal Shauzab said Imran Khan's government was the only one which is committed to complete massive development projects while other parties were totally failed to do anything to serve the people.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) did nothing for the development of Karachi and other cities, she mentioned.

Corrupt two parties of PML-N and PPP should also inform the public about the projects completed by them during their tenure. Other parties have almost nothing to show for their performance in government, she added.

Replying a Question related to water shortage in Capital city, she said the government would overcome the difficulty of citizens and all ongoing development works in Federal capital would be done on priority including water issues , uplift of markets, and industrial areas.

She said government has approved multi-billion rupees Ghazi-Barotha Water Supply Scheme to cater for the pressing need of the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and Planning minister Asad Umer was reviewing the situation in meetings for its timely completion.

Kanwal said the PTI government was effectively working for betterment and development of the country and was determined to complete all welfare projects timely.

She said the previous two governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz had appointed fake degree holders and inexperienced corrupt persons but incumbent government was ensuring transparency in all government affairs.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Maryam Aurangzeb Rawalpindi Market Muslim All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Bilawal says Imran Khan is “threat” to democra ..

12 minutes ago

Hope Probe rescheduled to launch on July 17

1 hour ago

NA passes resolution calling for Holy Quran to be ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Hope Probe delayed due to weather condit ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.