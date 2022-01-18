UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete Five Year Constitutional Term Without Any Trouble: Ali M Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said, the PTI government would complete its constitutional term without any trouble under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister was the only political leader of the country who could resolve all the national issues with amicably as the people had great confidence on the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Ali Muhammad said the government was not scared from the opposition tactics as it had no capacity to topple the incumbent government, adding opposition was trying to topple the government from day one but it would not succeed in their objective.

The minister said the general election would be held in 2023 and people would decide who will rule in the country, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would get thumping majority in the next general election on the basis of its five years performance.

Replying to a question, he said all the political allies were fully intact with the government and opposition dreams would not come in true in this regard.

He urged that the opposition should criticised the government policies but avoid to use derogatory language against the prime minister of the country, adding it was the culture of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to use abuse language against other.

Replying to another question, he said the PTI was a democratic party as everyone has right to express their views before the leadership openly.

He said despite of the prime minister was not bound to take vote of confidence from the parliament after the last senate elections but ethically he had taken vote of confidence from the forum.

Inflation was the big challenge for the incumbent government but it was making efforts to overcome on it in days to come, he said.

