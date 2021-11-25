UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete Housing Scheme For Minorities In Time: CM's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada on Thursday directed Auqaf Department to complete the feasibility and tender of housing scheme for minorities to complete the project in time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada on Thursday directed Auqaf Department to complete the feasibility and tender of housing scheme for minorities to complete the project in time.

While chairing a meeting to review progress of ongoing schemes of Auqaf Department he directed concerned department to take steps for training of youth belonging to minority community members and sought the report within seven days.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf, Hayam Hassan, Additional Secretary, Abdul Ghafoor and Project Officer, Sajjad Ali.

Wazirzada also directed to short list and scrutinize scholarships and financial assistance cases of minorities within one month.

The meeting also discussed to hold celebration of minorities religious festivals to promote interfaith harmony.

