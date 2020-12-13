UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure : Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure : Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as people of Lahore had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) political gathering and it was ample proof of their confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf .

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the opposition parties were completely failed to bring out the people from their homes against the present government, adding they were organising a flop show against the government in Lahore.

The minister said the PDM had failed, adding desires of opposition parties remained unfulfilled due to holding failed gatherings against the government.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using derogatory language in his speeches as his address in the tribal area was an example in that regard.

Sheikh Rashid said anti Pakistan forces were active in the country and they were trying to destabilise the peace of the whole region.

He said opposition parties who were power hungry had staged a 'Sunday bazaar' at Lahore but the people had boycotted their bazaar and refused to attend their political gathering, adding 11 political parties had failed to bring the people in impressive strength against the Pakistan PTI government and its leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rashid Sunday TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thaila ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49 ..

45 minutes ago

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

2 hours ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.