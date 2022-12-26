Govt. to complete its constitutional tenure: Khawaja Asif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that general elections would be held on time as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Addressing the 50 death anniversary of Khwaja Muhammad Rafique, the father of Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and former provincial minister Khwaja Salman Rafique here at a local hotel, he said that no one would be allowed to pressurize the government for early general elections, adding that it was legal and constitutional right of any government to complete its tenure.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan only wanted to come into power by any mean as he could do anything to achieve his personal goals.

He said that Imran Khan could dissolve the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, if he was really committed to dissolve the provincial assemblies, but he would not do so as he was using tactics of pressurize just for political gains.

The Minister said that Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had to face worst circumstances, when they were detained in jails during Imran Khan's government, adding that the PDM government after coming into power, lost its political capital as it had to take challenging decisions, by setting aside its political gains to steer the country out of crises.

The government was putting efforts to resolve the peoples' problems and put the country on road to progress and prosperity, he said and added that Imran Khan would also be further exposed as his corruption audios were being surfaced in which his involvement in financial matters got established.

Khawaja Asif said the previous government did nothing on Kashmir issue but raised hollow slogans so it was needed to put in place an effective campaign to highlight Kashmir issue and expose Indian atrocities at international level, adding that people of Pakistan stood by their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom.