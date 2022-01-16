Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Ali Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as it was not scared from any move of the opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people had great confidence on the prime minister leadership as they knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had full capabilities to resolve their problems amicably. The opposition had faced badly defeat at every front against the government, he added.

He said the government would not give any deal or adopt lenient policy against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, adding everyone knew that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for medical treatment but he did not admit in any hospital in London for that purpose till date.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts whenever he would return the country he would face the cases which were registered against him.

He said the PML-N had always protected their personal interests because they were doing politics to keep their leadership interests supreme rather then the country.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was disintegrated and it had no capacity to topple the government.

He urged that the opposition should avoid to drag the national institutions in politics.

The incumbent government had strongly believed in supremacy of law and it had always work for the purpose.