Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Babar Awan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Saturday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure as opposition had no capacity to topple it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Saturday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure as opposition had no capacity to topple it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was divided but pretending as united.

He said the people of Gilgit Baltistan had rejected the PDM narrative during the general elections at there and they had showed full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The adviser said no one had discussed about the Senate elections reforms before the prime minister, adding vote should be given in the Senate elections through show of hands.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Mi9nister Imran Khan was the only party head who had taken strict action against those who had violated party discipline during the last Senate elections and he (PM) had expelled them from the party, adding no other political party leadership had taken any action in that regard.

Babar Awan said the international organisations had also declared that the general elections of 2018 had held in transparent manner.