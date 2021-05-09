Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was fully committed to uplift the living standards of poor people, the chief minister said while talking to a private news channel.

The present government was making efforts for the development of those areas which remained deprived during previus tenures including the South Punjab.

The chief minister said first time in the history of the country, the attention was being paid to the development of South Punjab as it was going to allocate separate budget of the area, fixing jobs quota and providing health facility to its people.

He said work over South Punjab secretariat has been started, adding it would be made compulsory for provincial ministers to sit in South Punjab Secretariat.

Buzdar said all decisions regarding the province had been taken with consensus, adding, he had good working relationship with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi as he had played important role in the recent Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was his leader who was delivering as per party manifesto, adding that PM was well wisher and having great sympathies for poor segment of society and wanted to work for them.