UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Buzdar

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was fully committed to uplift the living standards of poor people, the chief minister said while talking to a private news channel.

The present government was making efforts for the development of those areas which remained deprived during previus tenures including the South Punjab.

The chief minister said first time in the history of the country, the attention was being paid to the development of South Punjab as it was going to allocate separate budget of the area, fixing jobs quota and providing health facility to its people.

He said work over South Punjab secretariat has been started, adding it would be made compulsory for provincial ministers to sit in South Punjab Secretariat.

Buzdar said all decisions regarding the province had been taken with consensus, adding, he had good working relationship with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi as he had played important role in the recent Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was his leader who was delivering as per party manifesto, adding that PM was well wisher and having great sympathies for poor segment of society and wanted to work for them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Punjab Budget All Government Jobs Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.