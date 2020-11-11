Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Ch. Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussian Wednesday said, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its constitutional tenure and opposition had no capacity to topple the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is most popular political leader of the country and people had great confidence on his honest leadership.

The minister said evolving consensus about the electoral reforms among the all political parties was a difficult task but it was too essential for doing serious politics in the country.

He said it was failure of politicians that they were still failed to establish merit base political parties in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the courts should allow live coverage of case proceedings on their websites.

Fawad said all political parties should seriously take threat of coronavirus and they should cancel their political public gathering during the pandemic.

He said everyone should follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) which were issued by the government to combat deadly virus.

PTI had canceled its political gatherings because peoples health and lives having too importance rather then anything other, he added.