UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Ch. Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:11 AM

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Ch. Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussian Wednesday said, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its constitutional tenure and opposition had no capacity to topple the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is most popular political leader of the country and people had great confidence on his honest leadership.

The minister said evolving consensus about the electoral reforms among the all political parties was a difficult task but it was too essential for doing serious politics in the country.

He said it was failure of politicians that they were still failed to establish merit base political parties in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the courts should allow live coverage of case proceedings on their websites.

Fawad said all political parties should seriously take threat of coronavirus and they should cancel their political public gathering during the pandemic.

He said everyone should follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) which were issued by the government to combat deadly virus.

PTI had canceled its political gatherings because peoples health and lives having too importance rather then anything other, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology All Government Merit Packaging Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU sees vaccinations in months, Russia gives high ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan to expose Indian HR abuses in IIOJK at OI ..

7 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

43 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

59 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Found Over 15 Compounds to Create ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.