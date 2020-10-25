Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the incumbent government has no threat from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and it will complete its constitutional tenure.

He expressed such views while talking on the occasion of T20 match between teams of Sindh High Court Bar Association and Hyderabad Bar Association here at DHA sports Club Moin Khan academy on Sunday where he was chief guest.

The incumbent government is stable and moving forward to stability and prosperity, he added.

It is routine visit of President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi , Governor of Sindh said replying a to question. He further said "We are leaving for Sukkur because the President has to address the event being organized at IBA Sukkur.

After this, we will go to Lahore, where the Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is holding the event to pay tribute to medical staff who sacrificed their lives during the Covid-19, Imran Ismail said, adding it is a token of appreciation for medical staff.

Replying to another question, governor Sindh said that the government had devised the strategy to crack down against the narcotics suppliers.

The cases of corona-virus registered a rise and the government is taking all kinds of efforts to control it, he added.

Congratulating wining team at T20 match, he said that the PSL would be organized, once COVID-19 is under control.

Earlier, he distributed medals, trophies among the players.