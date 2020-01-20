UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Naeemul Haque

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque Sunday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said revolutionary changes were need of the country and the government was ready to bring them and the opposition should support it for the purpose.

He said the prime minister wanted development and welfare projects to be completed in time.

Replying to a question, he said the allied political parties were part of the government and their legitimate reservations would be addressed soon.

He said no give and take happened in sending ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif abroad.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

3 hours ago

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

3 hours ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

4 hours ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.