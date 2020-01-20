Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Naeemul Haque

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque Sunday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said revolutionary changes were need of the country and the government was ready to bring them and the opposition should support it for the purpose.

He said the prime minister wanted development and welfare projects to be completed in time.

Replying to a question, he said the allied political parties were part of the government and their legitimate reservations would be addressed soon.

He said no give and take happened in sending ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif abroad.