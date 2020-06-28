Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said that the opposition's all parties conference will be a total failure, the incumbent government will complete its constitutional tenure.

In a statement she said that JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman trying to convince Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawl Bhutto Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif to join hands with him for his political objectives. The APC agenda is not a national agenda.

The MNA said the government was not going away through the political gimmicks of Maulana Fazlur Rahman. The government will complete its 5 year tenure and soon the Federal budget will be approved by the national assembly.

She further said that the government has full support and confidence of the nation. For the first time legislation was being processed in the national assembly for remedial of various public issues. In the past hardly anything has been done in the national assembly for the welfare of the people.

Nusrat Wahid said the PTI members were playing their vital role in the national assembly.

She added that in order to resolve the problems being faced by the people, all-out efforts will be made as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.