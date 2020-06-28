UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Nusrat Wahid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said that the opposition's all parties conference will be a total failure, the incumbent government will complete its constitutional tenure.

In a statement she said that JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman trying to convince Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawl Bhutto Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif to join hands with him for his political objectives. The APC agenda is not a national agenda.

The MNA said the government was not going away through the political gimmicks of Maulana Fazlur Rahman. The government will complete its 5 year tenure and soon the Federal budget will be approved by the national assembly.

She further said that the government has full support and confidence of the nation. For the first time legislation was being processed in the national assembly for remedial of various public issues. In the past hardly anything has been done in the national assembly for the welfare of the people.

Nusrat Wahid said the PTI members were playing their vital role in the national assembly.

She added that in order to resolve the problems being faced by the people, all-out efforts will be made as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister APC Budget Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

1 hour ago

Sustainable agriculture is an economic and social ..

2 hours ago

Dubai businesses explore opportunities in Mozambiq ..

2 hours ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

2 hours ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.