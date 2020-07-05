UrduPoint.com
Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Nusrat Wahid

Sun 05th July 2020

Govt to complete its Constitutional tenure: Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said that government will complete its five year Constitutional tenure.

In a statement, she said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will continue to struggle against corruption, status-quo and injustice.

The MNA further said that the government will complete its mission of public welfare. The ministers and members of national and provincial assemblies are playing their role to solve public issues.

She said that the government is making all-out efforts for the wellness of masses.

Nusrat Wahid said that the PTI will fulfill all the promises that were made during elections. accountability process against the corrupt and looters of the national exchequer will continue.

More Stories From Pakistan

