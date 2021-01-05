UrduPoint.com
Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Omer Ayub

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government under PM Imran Khan's leadership would complete its constitutional tenure of five years and we will also win next general election on the basis of performance

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government under PM Imran Khan's leadership would complete its constitutional tenure of five years and we will also win next general election on the basis of performance.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Batrasi Saya after the inauguration of the Sui Gas provision project.

The minister further said that in KP no political party ever get a chance to form a provincial government twice, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan PTI secured a two-third majority in the province and established government in the second consecutive term.

Omer Ayub Khan stated that through the vision of PM we have established Panah Gahs where labours and other deserving people got the shelter, Ehsaas programme, one million rupees Sehat Insaf Card were facilitating every citizen of the province particularly underprivileged people.

Chairman Haripur DADEK Committee MPA Arshad Ayub while addressing the occasion said that federal minister for Power Omer Ayub has remarkably served the masses of his constituency.

The minister has eliminated the electricity issues from all over the district by providing new feeders in almost every area of the district, in many areas Sui gas provision projects are also near to completion those would change the fate of the people.

At the occasion chairman of DADEK committee Arshad Ayub also announced more funds for developmental schemes for Sarya Union Council those would be started soon.

