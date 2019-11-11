UrduPoint.com
Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Qasim Suri

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Monday said that the government would complete its constitutional tenure because masses had given mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for five years.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI had come into power with a slogan of change and it would bring change in the country.

Qasim Suri said all those bills which had been passed by the National Assembly were for the welfare of the people.

He said holding protest was the Constitutional right of every one but it should be accprding to the Constitutional parameters, adding that the government had facilitated the Azadi march of the JUI-F and hoped that they would not violate the law.

