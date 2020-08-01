Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said the present government would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the hope of the nation and he (PM) had all the abilities to expose mafias which were very strong in the country.

Replying to a question, he said (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to launch a movement against the government, adding opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif would not support any anti government move.

He said some more changes could be made in the Federal cabinet after the Eid ul Azha.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said action must be taken against the sugar and flour mafias otherwise people's confidence on the government would lose.