UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the present government would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was the hope of the nation.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the prime minister would use all options and would not compromise over the process of accountability of corrupt people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest, sincere, committed and hard working person, adding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was nothing without Imran Khan because he was the soul of the party.

He said opposition did not have the capacity to launch any anti-government movement adding opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif would not support any move against the government and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had no capability to lead the nation.

The minister said people were still showing confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan because they knew that he (PM) was the only political leader who could resolve their problems amicably.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to launch a movement against the government but could not succeed, adding Shehbaz Sharif returned to the country to do politics over the issue of coronavirus pandemic.

He said Prime Minister was an honest person and he would never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any one.

To another question, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could do anything against the Muslim community in India to promote his Hindutva policy but if his government took any action against Pakistan then its security forces would respond in a befitting manner.

He said the prime minister and his government policies regarding to contain coronavirus were being acknowledged at national and international levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Narendra Modi Rashid Lead Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi& ..

59 seconds ago

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

1 hour ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

2 hours ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.