Govt to complete its constitutional tenure under leadership of Prime Minister: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ):Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said The government would complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was a good luck of the prime minister that he had disintegrated opposition.

The minister said the opposition parties would be remained failed to get public support against the government after Eid, adding the people were well aware about massive corruption of the opposition parties which they had made during their governments.

He said he had talked with Prime Minister during the meeting that doors should be opened for dialogue and hoped that bitterness with opposition would reduce in days to come.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad and her name was still included in Exit Control List (ECL), adding she had already said that she would not go abroad.

The interior minister said after disintegration of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman emerged as a big loser as compared to others.

Sheikh Rashid said that there was no manifesto of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) except holding sit-in and creating unrest in the country.

He said it was the planed of TLP to seal all the country, adding four police personals had martyred and 580 were injured during the recent TLP protest.

Those martyred during the protest demonstration of TLP Shaheed package would be given to them, he added.

To another query, he categorically said that he never met former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi (late) and Saad Hussain Rizvi in his life.