UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Vawda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:05 AM

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said the government was not afraid of opposition's public gatherings and it would complete its constitutional tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said the government was not afraid of opposition's public gatherings and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition could not pressurize the government through public gatherings.

The PTI government would never give NRO to any corrupt as the people had given it mandate to hold across the board accountability.

The minister termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a group of political orphans.

He said the country could not be given in hands of corrupt absconders and dishonest leaders again who were responsible for destruction of the national institutions and economy as well.

Vawda said the people had rejected PPP and PML-N as they become aware of corrupt practices of the leaderships of both the parties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

1 minute ago

Sikhs hold big rally outside Indian consulate in N ..

1 minute ago

China's Aviation Administration Suspends Flights o ..

1 minute ago

FM calls Nigerian counterpart, offers condolences ..

1 minute ago

Iraq Hopes Next US Administration to Change Approa ..

9 minutes ago

AstraZeneca to Produce 3Bln Doses of COVID-19 Vacc ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.