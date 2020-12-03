Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Vawda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said the government was not afraid of opposition's public gatherings and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition could not pressurize the government through public gatherings.

The PTI government would never give NRO to any corrupt as the people had given it mandate to hold across the board accountability.

The minister termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a group of political orphans.

He said the country could not be given in hands of corrupt absconders and dishonest leaders again who were responsible for destruction of the national institutions and economy as well.

Vawda said the people had rejected PPP and PML-N as they become aware of corrupt practices of the leaderships of both the parties.