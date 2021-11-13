UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure Without Any Trouble: Amjad Niazi

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 10:20 PM

Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and member national assembly Amjad Khan Niazi on Saturday said the present government would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble and it would also win the next general elections with thumping majority on the basis of performance

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people love their Prime Minister Imran Khan and they had full confidence over his honest leadership.

He said the opposition failed to bring out the public against the incumbent government.

The MNA said the government was well aware about the inflation as it was the major challenge which would be resolved on priority basis as all out efforts were being made to control it.

Amjad Khan Niazi said the opposition parities should show seriousness regarding the matter of electoral reforms because the incumbent government wanted to bring more transparency in the electoral process.

Replying to a question, he said the allied parties of the government were not going anywhere and they were all intact with the government. From the day one, it was the desire of the opposition to topple the PTI government but their dream could not come true.

