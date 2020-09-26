UrduPoint.com
Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Zain Qureshi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:22 PM

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, said that the incumbent government has no threat from All Parties Conference (APC) and government will complete its constitutional tenure

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, said that the incumbent government has no threat from All Parties Conference (APC) and government will complete its constitutional tenure.

He said that APC is group of plunderers which wants to convert attention from its corruption and to avert from accountability.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Zain Hussain Qureshi expressed these views during inauguration of various uplift projects at NA-157 constituency and meetings with delegations here on Saturday.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf will win the next general elections 2023 with heavy margin on the basis of its performance.

The incumbent government is resolving the masses problems on priority basis. Zain Qureshi said that the government is taking various steps to uplift the standard of people and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that NA-157 will be made model constituency and assured that maximum funds will be taken for its development.

He offered fateha for the high ranks of deceased people in the constituency and reviewed progress on ongoing development projects.

MPA Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan and others were also present on this occasion.

