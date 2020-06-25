Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) Wednesday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure and having full public support.

The government is successfully managing to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides taking steps to bring back the stranded Pakistani who were waiting for help on the shores of foreign countries, he said while talk to ptv news.

All credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who took concrete measures to bring back Pakistanis stranded in various countries.

"We have not opened up our flight operation completely, the government is trying its best to bring back the maximum number of vulnerable Pakistanis who stuck abroad", he said.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition has its political right to criticize policies of the government by introducing public welfare projects in the parliament.

To another question, he said during the journey, all the passengers would have to follow SOPs, which were issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has launched a special portal to help the overseas Pakistanis who have lost their jobs abroad and facing difficulties.

He said the tourism was an important sector which was still closed and the government was preparing a comprehensive policy to open the tourism in the country.