UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Term: Babar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Govt to complete its constitutional term: Babar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure without any hurdle.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when PTI came into power all the institutions were facing worst economic condition and they were on declined position but due to prudent policies of the government every sector of the country was improving day by day.

He said inflation was the big challenge but the government was making all-out efforts to reduce it, adding the whole world was facing economic recession due to COVID-19 and inflation had been global phenomenon in these days.

The adviser said PTI had presented its all funding sources and it was demanding that all the political parties funding sources should be opened.

Babar Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had sold his flat abroad and brought the money in Pakistan, adding everyone was well aware abouthonesty of prime minister.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts and whenever he return to the country he would face the cases, adding Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for treatment but he did not get any treatment there till date.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Babar Awan Money All From Government

Recent Stories

Rolls-Royce completes Norwegian sale to UK firm

Rolls-Royce completes Norwegian sale to UK firm

3 minutes ago
 5 more test positive for coronavirus in Balchistan ..

5 more test positive for coronavirus in Balchistan

3 minutes ago
 New Security Laws in UK Allowing Govt to Review Fo ..

New Security Laws in UK Allowing Govt to Review Foreign Investment Come Into Eff ..

3 minutes ago
 Man held with fake currency

Man held with fake currency

3 minutes ago
 Flood control room set up in Kalat to deal any eme ..

Flood control room set up in Kalat to deal any emergency situation

3 minutes ago
 Durable peace in South Asia contingent upon peacef ..

Durable peace in South Asia contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.