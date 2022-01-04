Govt to complete its constitutional term: Babar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure without any hurdle.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when PTI came into power all the institutions were facing worst economic condition and they were on declined position but due to prudent policies of the government every sector of the country was improving day by day.

He said inflation was the big challenge but the government was making all-out efforts to reduce it, adding the whole world was facing economic recession due to COVID-19 and inflation had been global phenomenon in these days.

The adviser said PTI had presented its all funding sources and it was demanding that all the political parties funding sources should be opened.

Babar Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had sold his flat abroad and brought the money in Pakistan, adding everyone was well aware abouthonesty of prime minister.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts and whenever he return to the country he would face the cases, adding Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for treatment but he did not get any treatment there till date.