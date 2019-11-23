Govt to complete its constitutional term: Governor Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would complete its constitutional term of five years.

Those dreaming of dissolution of the parliament would continue to dream only.

He expressed these views while addressing the Pastor and church leaders conference at Aiwan-e-Iqbal and 11th Interior Pakistan Exhibition at Expo Centre on Saturday.

The governor said minorities had complete protection in Pakistan, but on the other hand India had become slaughter house for its minority communities. "We are formulating a policy for allocation of minorities' quota in all public welfare projects including Ehsas Programme," he added.

He said through its effective economic policies, the government had saved the country from bankruptcy and now the government was also taking tough decisions to strengthen the economy.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said minorities had surely played an important role in formation of Pakistan and at difficult times, Christian leaders had always supported Pakistan's standpoint at international level, and as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, the incumbent government was ensuring provision of rights to minority communities. "And I am proud that I have always fought for minorities' rights and my doors are opened for you," he added.

He said "despite happening of many unfortunate incidents, the minority communities are standing with Pakistan, and I assure you that we will take you along." Minorities including Christian community would have special quota in the public-welfare programme to be initiated by Federal and provincial government, he added.

At the 11th Interior Pakistan Exhibition, organised by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), the governor along with PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, took a round of all stalls at the exhibition.

On this occasion, he said Pakistani hand-made furniture was in great demand in the world and due its unique designs Pakistan furniture has the potential to get an ample place in the international markets.

He assured that the government would extend all possible support and cooperation to furniture industry so as to increase its exports. In this connection, he said that PTI government would maintain a constant liaison with furniture industry in accordance with the market situation and industrial needs.

The governor said that today growth of Pakistan's economic sector was unprecedented in country's history as foreign investors are making vibrant economic activities in Lahore and other cities of Pakistan.

When PTI came into power, he said, everyone was talking of Pakistan at verge of bankruptcy but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government had pulled the country out of economic crisis through tough decisions and viable policies.

Later, responding to queries of media persons, Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar said the opposition should cooperate with the government in the legislation process.

He said, "People have given us five-year mandate and we will complete our constitutional term, and the opposition should wait till 2023 for general election."