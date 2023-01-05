UrduPoint.com

Govt. To Complete Its Constitutional Term: Ranjha

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Govt. to complete its constitutional term: Ranjha

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said on Thursday that the government would complete its constitutional term and election amendments would be conducted before the election to maintain transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said on Thursday that the government would complete its constitutional term and election amendments would be conducted before the election to maintain transparency.

While talking to a private news channel, Mohsin Ranjha said the coalition government was ready to talk about early elections, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should come to parliament and work out a framework for the transparency of elections.

PML-N leader alleged PTI leaders of having "double standards," as they were receiving remuneration and using the facilities of parliament houses while also playing politics in the name of resignations.

The PML-N government also focused on the stability of the economy on a priority basis, and very soon relief would be provided to the populace, he added.

Furthermore, he said that Maryam Nawaz will come back very soon and will re-organize the party at all functional tiers as chief organizer.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih ..

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih Assalam on Saturday

5 minutes ago
 Taliban Sign Oil Production Deal With China's CAPE ..

Taliban Sign Oil Production Deal With China's CAPEIC

9 minutes ago
 Modi turns IIOJ&K into prison; Chairperson of Pea ..

Modi turns IIOJ&K into prison; Chairperson of Peace and Cultural organization M ..

9 minutes ago
 CS directs timely resolution of Qeemat Punjab App ..

CS directs timely resolution of Qeemat Punjab App complaints

9 minutes ago
 Biden's Decision to Pull Troops out of Afghanistan ..

Biden's Decision to Pull Troops out of Afghanistan Made It Easier to Help Kyiv - ..

9 minutes ago
 Five policemen injured while defending polio team ..

Five policemen injured while defending polio team in Islamabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.