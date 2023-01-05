Govt. to complete its constitutional term: Ranjha

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said on Thursday that the government would complete its constitutional term and election amendments would be conducted before the election to maintain transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said on Thursday that the government would complete its constitutional term and election amendments would be conducted before the election to maintain transparency.

While talking to a private news channel, Mohsin Ranjha said the coalition government was ready to talk about early elections, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should come to parliament and work out a framework for the transparency of elections.

PML-N leader alleged PTI leaders of having "double standards," as they were receiving remuneration and using the facilities of parliament houses while also playing politics in the name of resignations.

The PML-N government also focused on the stability of the economy on a priority basis, and very soon relief would be provided to the populace, he added.

Furthermore, he said that Maryam Nawaz will come back very soon and will re-organize the party at all functional tiers as chief organizer.