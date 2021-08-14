UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Term: Sheikh Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:09 PM

Govt to complete its Constitutional term: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday categorically said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its Constitutional term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday categorically said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its Constitutional term.

There were no threats to the incumbent government from incompetence and corrupt opposition and it had no capacity to dislodge the democratic government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully completed three years of the ongoing tenure and it was committed to complete five years.

Commenting on the popularity of Pakistan Peoples' Party, the minister said PPP was limited only in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Secretary Home celebrates Independen ..

Parliamentary Secretary Home celebrates Independence Day with prisoners

2 minutes ago
 BBC Correspondent to Have Visa Extended When Russi ..

BBC Correspondent to Have Visa Extended When Russian Journalist Gets UK Visa - Z ..

2 minutes ago
 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes western Haiti

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes western Haiti

26 minutes ago
 Three held with illegal weapons

Three held with illegal weapons

6 minutes ago
 1700 policemen deputed to protect mourning process ..

1700 policemen deputed to protect mourning processions, Majalis of 6th Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Second Int'l summit on Ideology of Pakistan held

Second Int'l summit on Ideology of Pakistan held

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.