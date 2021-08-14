Govt to complete its Constitutional term: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday categorically said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its Constitutional term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday categorically said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its Constitutional term.

There were no threats to the incumbent government from incompetence and corrupt opposition and it had no capacity to dislodge the democratic government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully completed three years of the ongoing tenure and it was committed to complete five years.

Commenting on the popularity of Pakistan Peoples' Party, the minister said PPP was limited only in Sindh.