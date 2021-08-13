UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Term: Vawda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:28 PM

Govt to complete its constitutional term: Vawda

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Friday said there was no threat to the government from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and it would complete its constitutional term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Friday said there was no threat to the government from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and it would complete its constitutional term.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the political orphans had gathered under the umbrella of PDM and they had no capacity to dislodge the incumbent government as it was enjoying heavy public mandate.

Vawda said people had already rejected the narrative of PDM leadership and its reprehensible politics for personal gains.

He urged the opposition parties to come into the parliament to participate in launching of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) instead wasting time in protest or public gatherings.

The PTI government was fully committed to launch EVM in order to wipe out horse trading incidents in the elections, he said adding it would also give right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis as they were contributing their services for economic growth of the country.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was holding meeting with Pakistan's enemies in London and asked him to come back the country to face his court cases.

Nawaz Sharif did not take any medical treatment abroad and he was enjoying luxurious life there, he concluded.

