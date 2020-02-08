Govt to complete its constitutional term:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PML-Q is in coalition with the government and it will continue.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said: "We are in a good working relationshipwith the PML-Q and we are standing by each other in the journey of serving people."The CM said that the government would complete its constitutional term.