Govt to complete its democratic tenure: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will complete its constitutional term against the wishes of opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will complete its constitutional term against the wishes of opposition.

He said, the opposition from the day very first day is propagating that the PTI government will not be able to complete its tenure but with the blessing of God and support of people the government is successfully completing its democratic tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the government would win the next general elections because of its prudent policies and performance.

The Minster said that the government was ready for talks and result oriented dialogue with opposition to address all national issue but the opposition was not ready.

He said that the government have no soft corner for corrupt elements and those who had looted the national assets and now they were living luxury life abroad with their families.

Due to the diplomatic relations, the government was not willing to share all information with courts and media about Tosha Khana.

All gifts received by Prime Minister were deposited in Tosha Khana and the government will abide by the decision of Islamabad High Court verdict.

"Who is real President of PML-N as the party has divided in different parts" he answered to questoin.