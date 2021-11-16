Govt to complete its democratic tenure: Jamshed Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Tuesday said that the government will complete its democratic tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly rejected all rumors that alliance group and the government have communication gap.

He said that political alliance have full trust over the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan added that country was on the path of development and prosperity.

Cheema revealed that there was no difficulties to pass the legislation about the usage of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in upcoming general election 2023.

He said that unfortunately Opposition has started the propaganda against the usage of EVM in upcoming general election and misleading the people.

To a question, he said that Opposition have no power to step down the current democratic set up and the government have no threat from the Opposition benches.

Cheema said that former Judge Rana Shamim should follow the rules and law with valid proof.

Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Saqib Nisar was a competent and sincere person of the country but few elements wanted to tarnish his well reputed past.