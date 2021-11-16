UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete Its Democratic Tenure: Jamshed Cheema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:37 PM

Govt to complete its democratic tenure: Jamshed Cheema

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Tuesday said that the government will complete its democratic tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Tuesday said that the government will complete its democratic tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly rejected all rumors that alliance group and the government have communication gap.

He said that political alliance have full trust over the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan added that country was on the path of development and prosperity.

Cheema revealed that there was no difficulties to pass the legislation about the usage of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in upcoming general election 2023.

He said that unfortunately Opposition has started the propaganda against the usage of EVM in upcoming general election and misleading the people.

To a question, he said that Opposition have no power to step down the current democratic set up and the government have no threat from the Opposition benches.

Cheema said that former Judge Rana Shamim should follow the rules and law with valid proof.

Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Saqib Nisar was a competent and sincere person of the country but few elements wanted to tarnish his well reputed past.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court Alliance Jamshed All From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

President of Brazil, Nahyan bin Mubarak witness Br ..

President of Brazil, Nahyan bin Mubarak witness Brazil&#039;s National Day celeb ..

8 minutes ago
 Northrop Grumman Enlists Partners to Compete for N ..

Northrop Grumman Enlists Partners to Compete for NASA Moon Buggy Contract

40 seconds ago
 Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxi ..

Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants o ..

42 seconds ago
 UK Gov't Orders "In-Depth" Probe of US Tech Giant' ..

UK Gov't Orders "In-Depth" Probe of US Tech Giant's Proposed Takeover of British ..

43 seconds ago
 USA to co-host T20 Cricket World Cup in 2024

USA to co-host T20 Cricket World Cup in 2024

46 seconds ago
 Russia admits destroying satellite with space miss ..

Russia admits destroying satellite with space missile strike

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.