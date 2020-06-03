Govt to complete its five years constitutional tenure, says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Raseed says politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have come to an end and they will have no more role in the country's politics.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday PTI government would complete its five years constitutional tenure

Talking to a tv, Sheikh Rasheed said politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari was going to be ended and there would no more role of these two persons in the national politics.

He said it was first time happened in the country that Prime Minister was taking action against sugar mafia which was a big step and appreciable.

On other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said no one is above the law in Naya Pakistan irrespective of the fact whether he or she belonged to the government or any opposition party.

In a tweet, he said instead of escaping from the law, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif should better face the cases in the courts of law.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders should not become his accomplices by creating obstacles in that regard.