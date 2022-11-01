UrduPoint.com

Govt To Complete Its Remaining Term: Khaqan Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Govt to complete its remaining term: Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the coalition government would complete its remaining term and general elections would be held on time.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leadership has no clear agenda to justify its long march.

He said that Khan Sahib was targeting national institutions to fulfill his personal desires, adding that " we are democratic people and ready to discuss matters of public interest".

Replying to a question, he said that the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands, adding, Imran Khan's politics of lies and fake character has been exposed.

