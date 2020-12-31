Govt to complete its tenure: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said the government would complete its five years constitutional term.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the future of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was known to everyone they would not tender their resignations and contest by-elections as well as in upcoming Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said there was a lot of differences within the PDM and the parties could not run together for a long time due to different ideologies of the parties..

He appreciated PPP for taking appropriate decision of not giving resignations from the assemblies.

Nadeem Afzal Chan urged all the political parties to sit together for bringing reforms in different sectors including electoral reforms.