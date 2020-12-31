UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Its Tenure: Chan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Govt to complete its tenure: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said the government would complete its five years constitutional term.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the future of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was known to everyone they would not tender their resignations and contest by-elections as well as in upcoming Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said there was a lot of differences within the PDM and the parties could not run together for a long time due to different ideologies of the parties..

He appreciated PPP for taking appropriate decision of not giving resignations from the assemblies.

Nadeem Afzal Chan urged all the political parties to sit together for bringing reforms in different sectors including electoral reforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

46 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

2 hours ago

US House Forms Committee to Tackle Vast Wealth Dis ..

36 minutes ago

Initial Round of Coronavirus Vaccinations for US F ..

36 minutes ago

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratific ..

36 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.