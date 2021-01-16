Govt to complete its tenure, no danger from opposition: Anwar Zeb Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan has said no danger from opposition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its tenure and would come into power in next general elections on the basis of performance.

He said people had trust on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI was gaining fame among the masses and joining the party.

The provincial minister expressed these in a function held during a joining function that former independent candidate of NA-102 Charmang area of district Bajaur Sahib Ullah along with scores of his companions. PTI MPA Arbab Waseem Hayat, PTI Bajaur President Dr Khalil-ur-Rahman, Gul Badshah and others also spoke on this occasion on Saturday.

Anwar Zeb Khan welcomed all the new workers, congratulated and wore party's caps and mufflers to them.

He said that Prime Minister and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took keen interest in the development of newly merged districts and will put the new tribal districts on developmental way very soon.

He said that for the past 70 years tribal districts had kept ignored by the past rulers, due to which these areas remained backward, adding he raised the issues being faced by tribesmen with KP Chief Minister. He maintained that he had demanded of CM Mahmood Khan a special fund for the uplift of district Bajaur. He further said that several government high schools of Bajaur had been upgraded to Government Higher Secondary Schools while 14 new electric feeders had been approved and 132 million rupees released in this regard.