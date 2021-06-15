Govt to complete its tenure: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday expressed that the PTI government would completed its democratic tenure and it had passed a number of bills for the welfare of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday expressed that the PTI government would completed its democratic tenure and it had passed a number of bills for the welfare of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition was creating many hurdles during the speech of budget without any valid reason.

Qasim said that during the session of lower house today, a member of opposition benches, Ali Gohar Baloch used derogatory languages and chanted slogans to disturb the proceeding.

To a question, he said that it was the responsibility of the speaker of the house to equally treat and provide opportunities to both benches.

The deputy speaker underlined that "we are trying to proceed the house according to the rules and constitution," but opposition benches not cooperating in that regard.

He said " Many time I have switched off the mike and stop the recording of violators the house decorum but unfortunately Ex-Federal Minister was involved for house violation on frontline."Qasim expressed that fighting and tear the copies of fiscal budget such types of incident took place in many parliaments of the world.